The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $156,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 22,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,810. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day moving average is $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

