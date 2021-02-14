The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 762,200 shares, an increase of 162.6% from the January 14th total of 290,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. 63,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,061. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

