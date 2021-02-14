The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Boosted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 199,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 3.5% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.15. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

