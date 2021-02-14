The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

