The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,817 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 682,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,460,000 after acquiring an additional 149,521 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,681,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in The Progressive by 1,116.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 381,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 349,993 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.29. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.45%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

