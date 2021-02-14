The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Timken has increased its dividend by 5.6% over the last three years.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,727 shares of company stock worth $10,652,506. 11.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

