The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,971 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,966 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

