The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 9.6% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after acquiring an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after acquiring an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after acquiring an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after acquiring an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,888,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,140,000 after acquiring an additional 315,102 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.16.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

