The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is RB Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.4% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

