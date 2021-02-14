The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock worth $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.