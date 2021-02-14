Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 9.2% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.50% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $919,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,407,000 after acquiring an additional 116,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,475,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $507.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.