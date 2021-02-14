Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Short Interest Update

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 14th total of 143,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 35,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $346,373.04. Company insiders own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $178,000.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. Thryv has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.13.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

