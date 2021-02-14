thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of thyssenkrupp from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

TKAMY opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.25. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

