Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,783 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,690 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 8.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SE opened at $276.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $281.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.58.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

