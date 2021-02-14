Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the January 14th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.07. Tokyo Electron has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.12.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

