Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Down 9%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 45,027,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 60,493,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $483.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

