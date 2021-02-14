TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,729 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of TopBuild worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

