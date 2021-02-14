Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group lowered Total from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.9583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Total by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Total by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

