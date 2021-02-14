Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 9,185 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 8,648% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Maiden by 450.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Maiden has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $234.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

