Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,676 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average volume of 3,091 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 577,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

