Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 414 ($5.41) to GBX 527 ($6.89) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trainline Plc (TRN.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 428.80 ($5.60).

Get Trainline Plc (TRN.L) alerts:

LON:TRN opened at GBX 474.20 ($6.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 440.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.25. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.09. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 559.58 ($7.31).

In other Trainline Plc (TRN.L) news, insider Shaun McCabe sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £2,880,000 ($3,762,738.44).

About Trainline Plc (TRN.L)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Plc (TRN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline Plc (TRN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.