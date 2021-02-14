Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,934 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $255,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.72.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.93. 659,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,658. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

