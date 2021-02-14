Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0102

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Transcodium has a market cap of $715,130.56 and approximately $14,426.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00069378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.40 or 0.00989810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00051812 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.01 or 0.05247974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00025194 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

TNS is a token. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,810,864 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

