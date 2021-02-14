TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $780.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $772.00 to $780.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $582.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $576.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $591.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $537.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

