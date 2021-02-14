Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.53 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $15.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.60 million to $16.46 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $26.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $56.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.72 million to $57.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.53 million to $77.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZOO traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

