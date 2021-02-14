Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 90 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day moving average of $186.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $214.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,820,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

