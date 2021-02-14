Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 419,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,589,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,470,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

