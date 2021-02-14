Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $109.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

