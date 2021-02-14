Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,940 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $83,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at $100,581,947.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 521,074 shares of company stock worth $49,529,320. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

