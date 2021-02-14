Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 90 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,867,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH opened at $216.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.27.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.