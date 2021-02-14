Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Argus upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $148.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

