Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411,884 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,083,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $60,620,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,391 shares of company stock worth $156,505,110. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.55.

Guardant Health stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.56.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

