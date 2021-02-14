Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.