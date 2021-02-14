Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.42 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $51,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 120.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $66,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.