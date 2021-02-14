Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE ELS opened at $62.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

