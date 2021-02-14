Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 120 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,961,000 after buying an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,427.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,464,000 after buying an additional 358,745 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after buying an additional 253,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,108,000 after buying an additional 202,515 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

NYSE CCK opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

