TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.76 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will post $177.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.01 million and the lowest is $173.50 million. TriMas posted sales of $170.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $759.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $763.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $831.94 million, with estimates ranging from $820.10 million to $843.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 66,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

