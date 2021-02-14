Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $22,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of TSE opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $59.66.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

