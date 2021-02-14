Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.93

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.93 and traded as high as $23.39. Triple-S Management shares last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 59,683 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $542.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

