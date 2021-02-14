Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Raised to $126.00 at Scotiabank

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $110.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trisura Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $93.82 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $93.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.90.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

