Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.90. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 538.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.98. 118,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,773. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.