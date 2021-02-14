TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $2.98 million and $402,932.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00068928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.90 or 0.00993659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00053093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.20 or 0.05300342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00017516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

