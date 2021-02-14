Truist Securiti Weighs in on Edgewell Personal Care Co’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

