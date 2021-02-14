Trustcore Financial Services LLC Invests $31,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at about $27,739,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 300,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $47,829,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $2,241,967.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,036,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,895,587 shares of company stock worth $239,855,258.

NYSE LMND opened at $163.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.10 and its 200-day moving average is $84.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

