Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Höegh LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $512.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.