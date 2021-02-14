TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TUI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

TUIFY opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.01. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. TUI had a negative return on equity of 128.51% and a negative net margin of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TUI will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

