TurtleCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $881,759.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $881,759.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 74% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 168.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,374,387,735 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

