Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells $888,050.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $888,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,153.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $167.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.79 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

