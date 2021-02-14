Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.78.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

