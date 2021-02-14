U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.64. 4,141,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,501,531. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.